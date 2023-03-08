Ford Puma ST now with 1.0-litre mild hybrid and Powershift auto ‘box

Ford extends the Puma ST offering with a new 1.0-litre mild hybrid engine option complete with Ford’s Powershift auto ‘box.

It’s getting on for four years since the Ford Puma arrived as a small SUV/Crossover based on Fiesta underpinnings but with the now almost de rigueur raised ride height. Now, four years on, the Ford Puma is effectively Ford’s ‘replacement’ for the Fiesta as Fiesta production ends and Puma sales rise.

Ford is now extending the Puma offerings with a new ST model – the Ford Puma ST Powershift – complete with the most powerful 1.0-litre mild hybrid engine offered to date and Ford’s Powershift auto ‘box.

The new 1.0-litre mild hybrid engine uses a 48v electrical system and belt-driven starter generator fed by a small lithium-ion battery, delivering 168bhp and good for 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds and official economy of 44.8mpg, with the same active exhaust valve as the 1.5-litre Puma ST delivering throaty sounds in Sport mode.

Under the skin, it’s the same chassis setup as the 1.5-litre ST with a 40 per cent stiffer rear torsion bar, 25 per cent quicker steering, frequency-reactive dampers and brakes.

Stefan Muenzinger, Ford Performance manager, Europe, said:

The combination of a downsized engine and electrified technology helps reduce fuel consumption and emissions while providing accessible, everyday performance. Together with the recalibrated Powershift transmission, this package delivers smart performance and emotional ST fun-to-drive.

No prices for the new Ford Puma ST Powerhift yet, but we’ll update when we get them.