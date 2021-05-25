Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition – More SHOW but no more GO

The Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition arrives as another Ford Ranger Special Edition with cosmetic tweaks and limited numbers.

The Ford Ranger is actually Europe’s best-selling pick-up (even though you thought it would be a Toyota Hilux), and the Ranger Raptor sits at the top of the Ranger Range with added ability and cred. And now there’s a new special edition version, the ingeniously-named Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition.

The new Special Edition retains the regular Raptor’s chassis, bespoke suspension and tyres and 150mm wider track and increased ride height, but throws in some eye-catching cosmetic tweaks but retains the 2.0 litre diesel with 210bhp and 369lb/ft of torque, 4WD and 10-speed auto.

Available with Performance Blue, Conquer Grey and Frozen White paint paint jobs, the Raptor Special Edition throws in red-edged matte black racing stripes on the bonnet, roof, down the sides, on the back wings and tailgate to shout ‘performance’, with flared wheel arches, matt black bumpers, handles and grille. Inside there’s red stitching, high-grain leather and a Raceway Grey instrument panel.

Stefan Muenzinger, Ford Performance Manager, said:

The new Ranger Raptor Special Edition adds even more dramatic style to our ‘bad-ass’ truck, with unique exterior touches and cabin enhancements that make our off-road performance pick-up even more distinctive and desirable. Starring in its own Spaghetti Western movie is the perfect way to demonstrate Ranger Raptor Special Edition’s style and off-road capability.

That film is below if you want a look before you decide to splash out what will be an inevitable premium over the standard Raptor’s £41.5k price when it goes on sale in the autumn.

Ranger Raptor Special Edition: The Good, The Bad + The Badass Video