Ford Ranger Wolftrak and Ranger Stormtrak bring more SHOUTY names to the Ranger offerings

Ford bring butch names to the Ranger Pick-up with the arrival of the Ford Ranger Wolftrak and Ranger Stormtrak as limited-run models.

It’s a couple of years since the current Ford Ranger arrived, and although it’s heading in to a symbiotic relationship with the VW Amarok in the next year or so, Ford are keeping Europe’s best-selling pick-up on the radar of buyers with limited edition models.

We’ve already seen the Ford Ranger MS-RT arrive as a titivated ‘motorsport’ take on the Ford Ranger Wildtrak, and the Ford Ranger Thunder with the same roots too.

Now we get a couple of new takes on the Ranger, with the Ranger Wolftrak (above) and the Ranger Stormtrak (below) offering different strokes for different folks.

The Ranger Wolftrak is aimed at buyers looking for off-road chops, using Ford’s 168bhp 2.0 litre diesel with six-speed manual or 10-speed auto driving power through an electronic locking rear diff, a set of all-terrain tyres and with sports bar, underbody protection, all-weather mats, grey paint and matt black highlights.

The Ranger Stormtrak gets the more powerful, 222bhp, take on Ford’s 2.0 litre diesel with power going to all four wheels through a 10-speed auto, adding ‘luxury’ bits like LED headlights, leather seats, red grille inserts, red stitching, load bed shutter and tinted graphite interior surfaces.

No prices yet for these two limited-run Rangers, but they will go on sale in the UK in October.