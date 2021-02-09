Ford S-MAX and Ford Galaxy MPV Hybrids go on sale in the UK

The Ford S-MAX and Ford Galaxy MPVs can now be had with hybrid powertrains, with the S-Max Hybrid from £36,535 and Galaxy from £38,695.

As families fall out of love with MPVs and spend their hard-earned on SUVs instead (daft though that may be), the demise of the Ford MPV duo – the S-Max and Galaxy – has been expected as Ford strive for profitability in Europe.

There’s been talk of the role the MPV pair being taken over by a seven-seat Kuga – although that’s come to nothing so far – but with Ford revealing the hybrid versions of the S-Max and Galaxy last year it looks like the pair are going to hang around for a while yet.

Now on sale in the UK, the S-Max Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid look, as much s anything, to be a more palatable offering for those who choose to eschew diesel power, with prices similar and economy decent with official figures for the S-Max of 44mpg and the Galaxy 43.5mpg.

The Hybrid S-Max costs from £36,535 and the ‘Titanium only trim) Galaxy from £38,695, both using the same 2.5 litre Atkinson ICE working with a small electric motor and battery as the Kuga Hybrid, churning out 187bhp and 148lb/ft of torque. Ford say the duo can cover short distances without the ICE, but think in terms of yards, not miles.

Both the new S-Max Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid are now on sale.