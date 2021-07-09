Ford’s 459bhp electric Mustang Mach-E GT goes on sale in the UK – price from £67,225

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, Ford’s 459bhp electric performance EV, goes on sale in the UK with prices from £67,225.

Ford has been struggling to deliver the Mustang Mach-E to UK customers after Covid and software problems, but things seem to be back on track for Ford’s first electric SUV. And now there’s another option for Mach-E buyers in the UK – the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is now on sale, with prices from £67,225.

Before the arrival of performance EVs, asking the best part of £70k for a Ford SUV would have seemed laughable, but going up against cars like the Jaguar I-Pace it doesn’t seem completely ridiculous. And it does offer a lot.

The USP for the Mach-E GT is clearly its performance, with 469bhp and 612lb/ft of torque from its electric motors, one on each axle, powered by an 88kWh battery and good for 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds and a range of over 300 miles.

As the Mach-E range-topper, the GT gets bespoke 20″ alloys, red brake callipers, a couple of bespoke colour options – Cyber Orange and Grabber Blue – and standard Magneride adaptive suspension, with an additional ‘Untamed Plus’ drive mode for blatting around a track.

Inside there’s Ford Performance sports seats, B&O Sound, panoramic roof, hands-free tailgate, 15.5″ screen with Ford’s SYNC 4A, as well as driver-assist stuff like Adaptive Cruise, Lane Keep, Blind Spot, Active Park and AEB.

Ford of Europe’s This Woelpern said:

Introducing Mustang Mach-E was a massive step on our journey to offering only zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid passenger vehicles by mid-2026, and the buzz around it has been incredible, with sales and awards successes across Europe. Mustang Mach-E GT is going to raise that excitement even more, by taking Ford’s expertise in practical, hugely fun-to-drive cars and SUVs into a new, all-electric era.

If you have the best part of £70k to spend on the, admittedly very appealing, Mach-E GT, the order books are now open with deliveries expected (barring further hiccups) later in the year.