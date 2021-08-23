Ford’s MISSION to prove the electric Mustang Mach-E is a car for everyone rolls on

Ford’s mission to show the electric Mustang Mach-E is a car for everyone continues as 101-year-old Harold Baggot gets behind the wheel of a Mach-E.

No one can accuse Ford’s PR of failing to promote the electric Mustang Mach-E effectively, and their direction of demonstrating just how suitable the Mach-E is for everyone is a much better way to go than simply declaring ‘Ours is better than yours’.

Of course, Ford aren’t above the ‘Ours is better than yours’ route to promote the Mach-E, declaring last year that the Mach-E is the first Tesla competitor and, at the start of this year, that the Mustang Mach-E won’t mean ‘Accepting Flaws’.

But more recently Ford has been busy showing the world that whoever you are, and wherever you live, the Mustang Mach-E is the car for you (assuming you can afford it).

That’s meant showing the UK’s smallest town the Mach-E works in rural areas, that you can get from John O’Groats to Land’s End in record time, and giving it a proper battering to prove it’s just as reliable and able as an ICE car.

Now Ford is out to dispel the myth that EVs – the Mach-E in particular, of course – are not just cars for the woke and the young, but appealing and practical whatever your age.

So they grabbed 101-year-old Harold Baggot (gently, we hope) and two of his great-grandchildren to reunite Harlod Baggot with a Model T – the car he learnt to drive on private roads at the age of 10 in 1930 – and put him behind the wheel of a Mach-E for a Hampshire jaunt from Beaulieu to former shipbuilding village Bucklers Hard, with his great-grandchildren riding along.

Harold Baggot said:

Since the age of 10, I’ve retained my interest in motoring and today find myself interested in the switch to electrification following the government phasing out the traditional combustion engines I’m used to. I have reminisced about my driving history with the Model T and seen what the future has in store. It was exciting to get behind the wheel of what I expect to see my great-grandchildren will be driving.