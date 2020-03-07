Forget the new VW Golf GTI and grab this PRACTICALLY PERECT 1979 Golf GTI instead

1979 Volkswagen Golf GTI 1.6 Mk1 Series 1, thought to be the best early Golf GTI there is, is up for auction and expected to fetch £31-42k.

All the Volkswagen Golf news at the moment is about the new MK8 Golf, from it’s arrival on sale in the UK a few weeks ago to the reveal of the new Golf GTI, as well as the more ‘sensible’ alternatives of the new GTD and new GTE, last week.

We have no doubt the new Golf GTI will be a very practical and rounded performance hatch, although it will be bloated and full of electronic aids – a long way from the original Golf GTI.

But what if you could still buy an original Golf GTI new, with its compact dimensions and lively performance? Would you be tempted?

Well, you may not be able to get a 1979 Golf GTI fresh off the production line, but you can still get the next best thing – this practically perfect 1979 Volkswagen Golf GTI 1.6 Mk1 Series 1, reg. # ‘ENT 847V’.

It’s a very early RHD 4-speed model with under 17,000 miles from new and just three registered keepers in its 41-year life, and so famous and original it has starred in many features over the years including the BBC’s ‘The Car’s The Star’ and Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘Clarkson’s Car Years’.

Finished in black with tartan seats, it was recommissioned in 2015 at a cost of £7k, with new dampers, brake components and fuel lines – and an engine out cleaning and gearbox rebuild – but remains in original condition throughout.

It goes up for online auction with The Market on 19 March, with pre-auction estimate of £31-42k. Which is much the same as you’ll end up paying for a new specced VW Golf GTI.

So, new Golf GTI or this almost as new 1979 Golf GTI?