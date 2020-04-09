Garages OPEN for car repair during COVID-19 (coronavirus) restrictions

During the coronavirus lockdown, many car service centres offering repair, maintenance and advice are still open to help those who need their cars to do their jobs.

The lockdown of the UK as the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic runs riot through the UK economy means, for the majority of us, it’s a case of working from home if we can, and not driving much at all.

But despite a big chunk of the UK’s population shut down at home, there are still millions of workers who are vital to keep things moving, from the more than a million who work in the NHS to the fire and police services, big chunks of the civil service, gas, electric and water workers and many, many more. And they need their cars, and need them to be reliable and roadworthy, as do many of us just to get to the shops for food and essentials.

There is help if they break down – at least for NHS staff, with the AA and a number of car makers offering free roadside assistance – and MoTs have been given a six month extension so that’s one less thing to worry about.

But even though MoTs are suspended, the driver is still responsible for making sure their car is roadworthy, cars break down regularly and need fixing, and stuff like bulbs, wipers and tyres all need changing.

So it’s a good thing many of Cars UK’s recommended car repair specialists are staying open and offering the help that’s needed for motorists who need their cars, although a number can’t because of staff shortages or parts availability.

So we figured it would help those looking for somewhere open and capable of dealing with repairs if we listed them here. We’ve added links to the full information in the Motoring Directory for convenience, and noted any particular brand specialists in case you want a Land Rover, Mercedes, BMW or any other specialist.

All the garages here are following STRICT guidelines on sanitisation and distancing, and many are offering a hands-off collect and return service. Just qualify when you call if you need that, and please call or email first – do not just turn up.

We’ll endeavour to keep in touch with any changes to the open status and update here regularly, and we’ve also included a couple of car businesses at the end of the garages which are still able to offer services which aren’t car repair and maintenance.

Garages open for car repairs and maintenance

East Sussex

Morris Road Garage | Bosch Car Service Centre

Essex

All Trans Autos | Bosch Car Service Centre Essex

Dukes Park Automotive | BMW MINI & Mercedes Specialist Essex

Gloucestershire

Cam-Tech Land Rover | Range Rover Specialists

Hampshire

More 4X4 | Land Rover Specialists Hampshire

Kent

Stevensons Mercedes | Independent Mercedes Specialist Kent

Tomsett Kent | Hybrid & Electric Car Specialists

Perthshire

Strathearn Engineering Land Rover

Suffolk

Mansfield 4×4 | Land Rover Specialist Suffolk

Tim Revetts Prestige | Jaguar, BMW & Mercedes Specialist

Surrey

Fares & Repairs | Mercedes, BMW, Audi & Porsche

West Yorkshire

Green Oval Garage | Jaguar Land Rover Specialist West Yorkshire

Other Car Businesses Open

Car Insurance

Coops Insurance Brokers

Classic Car Specialists

Chelsea Cars | London’s Finest Classics

E-Type UK | Jaguar E-Type Specialist | Kent UK