Genesis G80 and Genesis GV80 PRICED for the UK

The first two models from Genesis to go on sale in the UK – the G80 and GV80 – will cost from £37,460 and £56,815 respectively.

It’s only a couple of weeks since Hyundai confirmed the Genesis brand for the UK as it seeks to establish its Genesis brand on the Old Continent, and only a week since we learnt the G70 Shooting Brake is now a thing and it is not only aimed at the UK and Europe but exclusive to it. At least for now.

But despite the ’70’ range of Genesis cars being more suited to the UK in terms of size (think 3 Series/X3), appeal and potential market size, it’s the bigger ’80’ range – G80 saloon and GV80 SUV (think 5 Series/X5) – going on sale first in the UK as Genesis looks to shout ‘Premium’ for its first offerings by dint of size. It makes sense.

Starting with the G80 saloon, prices start at £37,460 for the 2.2 litre diesel in Premium Line trim (£43,150 if you want the 2.5 litre petrol) and rise to £42,260 for the Luxury Line diesel (£47,950 for the petrol).

The 2.2 litre diesel delivers 207bhp and sends power to the back wheels through an eight-speed auto, and the 2.5 litre petrol delivers 300bhp and sends power to all four wheels.

Although full specs aren’t yet available, we know Premium Line spec includes stuff like 19″ alloys, LED headlights, Climate, digital instruments, big infotainment, Cruise and heated seats, and Luxury Line adding in extra tech, posher trim and bigger alloys.

The GV80 SUV gets the same 2.5 litre petrol as the G80, but the 2.2 diesel is replaced by a 3.0 litre diesel with 278bhp, both with 4WD, a choice of five or seven seats and the same Premium Line and Luxury Line trim choices as the G80.

Prices for the GV80 start at £56,815 for the 3.0 litre diesel in Premium Line trim with five seats, rising to £62,815 for the 2.5 litre petrol in Luxury Line trim with seven seats.

And in case you were wondering, Genesis has Hyundai-like warranty and support, coming with the Genesis Five-Year Care Plan which includes Warranty, Servicing, Roadside Assistance, Courtesy Car and OTA Mapping updates, and free home pick-up if your Genesis needs a visit to the dealer.