Genesis GV60 joins the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 as the ‘Posh’ EV from Hyundai/Kia

The Genesis GV60 is revealed as the ‘posh’ take on the electric Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 as Hyundai/Kia push Genesis into the UK market.

Having had little success launching the Genesis brand in the UK in the last decade, Hyundai is now on a mission to make Genesis a success in the UK and Europe. And considering how far the brand has come in recent years it would be a brave man who bets against it.

To kick sales off, Genesis now has the G80 and GV80 on sale in the UK, with the smaller G70 Shooting Brake – designed for the UK and Europe – alongside the G70 and GV70 next to hit the market here.

Now it’s time to go ‘Electric’ Genesis with the reveal – although not in great detail – of the new electric Genesis GV60, an EV using the same Hyundai/Kia E-GMP EV Platform as the Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5.

The GV60 comes with a ‘lifestyle’ SUV Coupe look, with split-level headlights, a blanked-off grille, sloping roofline, pop-out door handles, clamshell bonnet and cameras instead of door mirrors.

Inside there’s a flat floor and what Genisis is calling ‘Beauty of White Space’ (think roomy and airy), a ‘Crystal Sphere’ to control transmission – and features mood lighting – a screen each side for the door mirrors cameras, a paucity of buttons and much screenage.

Genesis has revealed no details of the powertrain for the GV60, but it’s reasonable to assume the power and range on offer won’t differ hugely from the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

That will mean battery packs of 77.8kWh, range of more than 300 miles and power up to 577bhp, assuming the GV60 gets the EV6 GT’s range-topping power, with less-powerful versions available below.

Genesis promises actual powertrain specs – and prices – before the GV60 goes on sale, probably in the second half of 2022 in the UK.