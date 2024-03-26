Genesis GV60 Magma Concept – a look at the Genisis PERFORMANCE future

The Genesis GV60 Magma Concept arrives to preview the Genesis performance brand with underpinnings from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

Genesis – the ‘Posh’ brand from Hyundai Kia – has been threatening a performance brand for some time with concepts like the GV80 Coupe Concept, and now we know the new brand will be badged ‘Magma’ and is previewed by this, the Genesis GV60 Magma Concept.

This may be badged a concept, but it’s close to what we can expect from Genesis later in the year, sitting on the same E-GMP Platform as the Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5, it’s anticipated it will come with more power than the 641bhp Ioniq 5 N.

To visually deliver its performance intent, the GV60 Magma gets a wider track than regular GV60 models, together with lower suspension, butch bumpers, additional cooling and vents at the back of the wheel arches to aid airflow. Inside, it’s much as you’d expect in a GV60 but with lots of quilting and orange stitching.

Genesis Chief Creative Officer, Luc Donckerwolke, said:

Genesis Magma presents an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of performance and luxury for new interpretations in high-performance vehicles, with the ultimate goal of developing models exclusive to Genesis. The brand will continue to reveal experimental concepts with careful consideration of both technological and aesthetic elements. While speed and performance are important, the Genesis Magma program will look beyond, prioritising the driving experience to kindle the joy of sporty driving with effortless comfort.