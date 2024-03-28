Genesis Neolun Concept previews a ‘Posh’ Genesis take on the Hyundai Ioniq 7 and Kia EV9

The Genesis Neolun Concept arrives as a full-size electric SUV and no doubt the Genesis take on the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 7.

As Kia and Hyundai continue to drive their quest to deliver EVs to fit every sector (as long as you can afford them) we’ve already seen the Kia EV9 on sale – and pick up a number of Car of the Year Awards – and the Hyundai Ioniq 7 (expected to debut in June) appear as a concept,

Now, it’s the turn of the Hyundai-Kia stable’s posh bit – Genesis – to roll out their take on the Hyundai and Kai with the arrival of the Genesis Neolun Concept.

Just like its more prosaic brethren, the Neolun looks set to take aim at cars like the new Volvo EX90 (and perhaps the Range Rover? Well, not really) with a more luxurious model with ample power.

Sitting on the same E-GMP architecture as the Kia and Hyundai, it’s likely to come with a 100kWh battery and range of over 300 miles, with a pair of motors delivering 335bhp.

Genesis says the exterior design is reductive, with clean surfaces, a familiar Genesis nose, diamond-shaped grille inserts and a pair of light bars at the back.

There are no apparent door handles and Coach doors do away with the B-Pillar for easy entry and exit, with automatic side-steps, huge central infotainment, front seats which swivel around, purple leather and a wood floor.

No doubt some of this will be disposed of as concept frippery when the Neolun arrives – probably as the Genesis GV90 – and with prices for the Kia EV9 topping out at nearly £80k you can probably expect the GV90 to cost the thick end of £100k.