Geneva Motor Show now CANCELLED for 2021 too – the end of traditional motor shows?

The Geneva Motor Show is cancelled for 2021 too, as organisers reveal exhibitors are reluctant to participate. And the show goes up for sale too.

The death of the traditional Motor Show has long been predicted as petrolheads now get so much information online there’s little to encourage them to attend, and the rise of more diverse, interactive and interesting events like Goodwood mop up those car lovers still prepared to travel and spend.

But despite the popularity of traditional Motor Shows waning some, and especially the Geneva Motor Show, soldier on with decent numbers attending and the majority of car makers exhibiting, although this year’s Geneva Motor Show was kiboshed by the Covid-19 outbreak in Europe just before it was due to start.

Now it seems the cancellation of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show is going to have a far wider impact than just the loss of this year’s event – and some £170 million in to the Swiss economy – as the organisers have now decided to cancel the 2021 Geneva Motor Show too.

Having polled car makers and brands on their thoughts about the 2021 Show, it seems the majority had no interest in exhibiting. So there’s no point having a Show at all.

Not only that, but the show’s organisers now want to sell the Show to the owners of the Palexpo Conference|Centre in Geneva where the show is hosted. Although why they would want to buy it we’re not entirely sure with the wind blowing firmly against the future of the Geneva Motor Show.

And all other International Motor Shows too, we’d wager.