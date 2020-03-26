Goodwood Festival of Speed the latest victim of Covid-19 – and it wasn’t due until July

The 2020 Goodwood Festival of Speed, due to run from 9 July to 12 July – has been postponed because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

We’ve all decided in our heads that anything we had planned until the end of April is cancelled, but you do begin to get a more realistic sense of how long this Covid-19 lockdown could last when events in July are being binned.

Having initially cancelled all events until the end of April as the Covid-19 outbreak spread, Goodwood has now gone somewhat further and decided to postpone this years Festival of Speed, which was due to run from 9-12 July.

The operative word is ‘Postponed’, as they are hoping to reschedule it for later in the summer or early autumn, and so far they’ve refrained from postponing or cancelling the Goodwood Revival in September.

The Duke of Richmond said:

Over the last few weeks, we have been working together with everyone involved to understand the viability of the Festival of Speed going ahead in July. Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus threat and not knowing whether the situation will have significantly improved by then, we sadly need to postpone the Festival of Speed in July. These are dramatic and unbelievable times but they will pass, and we are already trying to think about just how exciting it’s going to be to welcome you all back to Goodwood for what perhaps might be the ‘Greatest Event Ever.

If you’ve already bought tickets for this year’s FoS they will be valid for the rescheduled dates.