Gordon Murray’s T.50s Niki Lauda – the T50 gets turned up to 11

Gordon Murray reveals the T.50s Niki Lauda as a track only take on the T.50 supercar, with reduce weight, advanced aero and up to 725bhp.

Last year, Gordon Murray revealed the T.50, his take on what the McLaren F1 would be if it was designed now, complete with central driving position and naturally-aspirated V12, promising a new supercar like no other.

Now, just as McLaren did with the F1 when it went racing as the F1 GTR, Gordon Murray has revealed a new T.50 built for the track – the Gordon Murray T.50s Niki Lauda – revealed on what would have been Lauda’s 72nd birthday.

The T.50s still has a naturally-aspirated V12 – here upped to 725bhp – and central driving position, but Gordon Murray has added a new Delta-wing at the back and race-sped splitter at the front, retained the ground-effect fan, added adjustable diffusers and promises no two of the 25 being built will be quite the same, with each specced to the individual owner’s wants.

The engine gets revised camshafts and cylinder heads and a higher compression ratio (15:1), as well as a new free-flow exhaust and a weight reduction of getting on for 10 per cent, with the interior stripped of stuff like air con, infotainment and road instruments, and a rectangular ‘F1’ steering wheel.

Production of the 25 T.50s Niki Lauda models will start in 2023 after the road car run is finished, with each costing £3.7 million in the UK.