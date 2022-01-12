Government PAUSES rollout of smart motorway schemes until there’s more safety data

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced the Government will pause the rollout of new Smart Motorways.

We all know that motorways are the safest roads in the UK, despite high speeds, and that, despite misgivings, Smart Motorways are safe too. But, really, Smart Motorways are only safe if luck is on your side.

The idea of Smart Motorways is sound, using what was the hard shoulder as a live running lane when the road is incident-free, but closing it with big red Xs on gantries when there’s an incident in play, all supposedly monitored 24-7 by live feeds.

But the reality is different, with the inevitable delay from incident to implementation of the lane closed Xs – even if it’s only seconds – leaving drivers involved in incidents and accidents at the mercy of 40-tonne wagons barreling along in ignorance of the incident ahead and causing carnage.

Now, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced the rollout of Smart Motorways will be paused until there are five years of safety data available and will implement the recommendations of the Transport Committee’s report of Smart Motorways in November, namely:

pause the conversion of dynamic hard shoulder smart motorways to ALR until the next Road Investment Strategy

until the next Road Investment Strategy retrofit more emergency areas across existing ALR schemes

schemes conduct an independent evaluation of the effectiveness of stopped vehicle detection technology

explore the introduction of the emergency corridor manoeuvre to the Highway Code

investigate the benefits of health and safety assessments being undertaken by the Office of Rail and Road.

It’s good news for driver safety, but perhaps it would be better to simply close the live-running hard shoulder lanes with permanent Xs on gantries, at least for now, only opening them when speeds drop below 15mph at congested times?