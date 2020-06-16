Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirms that green number plates for electric cars will launch in the autumn to increase the profile of EVs on the road.

Back in October, the UK government decided to ask for opinions on whether or not they should launch green number plates for electric cars. It would seem consensus has now been reached, and green number plates will become a thing from the autumn.

It seems from the three plate styles mooted it’s the one with a green band where the country logo goes that’s been declared the new style, and it’s hoped the launch of the new plates for EVs will drive demand and awareness of electric cars. But the plates will just be for BEVs – no hybrids or plug-in hybrids will get them.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:

Green number plates could unlock a number of incentives for drivers and increase awareness of cleaner vehicles on our roads, showing people that a greener transport future is within our grasp. We’re supporting small businesses to develop the transport tech of the future through a multi-million pound investment, ensuring that UK businesses remain at the forefront of low carbon innovation and research.

The government is also throwing £12 million of funding for ground-breaking research in to zero emission transport, of which £10 million will go on a competition to bid for funding for advancements in BEVs, Hydrogen Fuel Cell vehicles and charging infrastructure.

Will the sight of green number plates on cars make you more likely to jump in to an EV?