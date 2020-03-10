Gridserve’s FIRST 350kW Electric Car Charging Forecourt opening in a few months in Essex

Gridserve will open a 350kW electric car charging forecourt in Braintree, Essex, in a few months, offering rapid charging for up to 24 vehicles at a time.

Last summer we reported that Gridserve is planning to roll out 100 Electric Forecourts across the UK to deliver 350kW charging for electric cars, and that it expected the first of the 100 to open in Braintree, Essex.

That clearly wasn’t a hopeful prediction but a clear plan, and the first of Gridserve’s Electric Forecourts is indeed under construction in Braintree and will be open for business this summer.

Capable of charging up to 24 vehicles at a time – at rates of up to 350kW if the vehicle is able to take that rate of charge – it will mean charging for electric cars comes ever closer to the time it takes to slap in 20 gallons of petrol.

Of course, for now, just about no EV on the road can take a 350kW charge, but as car makers make their cars capable of receiving faster charge rates – the Porsche Tie-caan’ already can, and Hyundai Kia are planning to offer the same – the whole charging experience will become much, much faster.

But even at such rapid rates of charge, there will still be time to make use of the state-of-the-art retail environment Gridserve has bolted on to the Electric Forecourt, offering a coffee shop, supermarket and an airport-style lounge with high speed internet and meeting rooms.

Toddington Harper, Gridserve Founder and CEO, said:

Many more people want to buy electric vehicles but are worried about how to charge them. We will help solve that challenge and deliver the confidence needed to make the switch to electric transport. This will be the most advanced charging facility in the UK, and possibly the world. Drivers will be able to turn up and charge their vehicle at the fastest rate each vehicle can support, using 100% renewable energy, and with the best possible charging experience.

It’s good news for those considering an EV, along with similar offerings already here from Ionity, and for those who know the area the Gridserve Electric Forecourt is actually in Black Notley, which has easy links to Stansted, the A12, M11 and M25.

Gridserve Electric Forecourt Braintree Video