Hamilton on POLE for Italian Grand Prix – Ferrari fare miserably at their home Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton continues the stunning form – helped by an equally stunning car, by taking pole position for the 2020 Italian Grand Prix at Spa, in the process setting the fastest ever F1 lap at a speed of 164.267mph, taking his 93rd career pole.

Despite Hamilton’s impressive pole, team mate Bottas was only a fraction behind – just seven hundredths behind – as Mercedes continued, the slightly boring, domination of F1 in this odd and curtailed season.

But this time round it wasn’t Red Bull biting at the heels of Mercedes, but McLaren in the shape of Carlos Sainz taking third place on the grid ahead of Sergioe Perez in the Racing Point in fourth and Verstappen having to settle for fifth in the Red Bull.

Behind the top five it’s Norris in the second McLaren in sixth, Ricciardo in the Renault in seventh, Stroll in the Racing point eight, Albon in the second Red Bull ninth and Gasly in the AlphaTauri in 10th.

But what of Ferrari in all this, at their home Grand Prix, no less?

Well, Vettel got mixed up with the melee in Q1 of drivers trying to get a slipstream to improve their times and ended up going out in Q1 and will start 17th, and Leclerc, although managing to escape Q1, will start 13th, saying “It’s the best I can do”.

The Tifosi won’t be pleased.