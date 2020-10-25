Cars UK

Hamilton SNATCHES pole from Bottas in Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying

Photo Lewis Hamilton celebrates pole position at 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton celebrates pole position at 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix with a last minute lap which pushed team mate Bottas in to second.

The topsy-turvy 2020 F1 season rocks up in the Algarve for this round, and despite the qualifying sessions delayed by half an hour to fix a loose drain cover it was business as usual for Lewis Hamilton as he strives for a record-breaking 92nd F1 victory.

But it took Hamilton until the last qualifying lap to break Bottas, choosing to run two hot laps at the tail end of Q3 to Bottas’s one, and it was that last lap which gave Hamilton his 97th pole by just 0.101s.

Behind the Mercedes pair, Max Verstappen in the Red Bull was just 0.2 seconds off pole and Charles Leclerc less than that behind the Red Bull in the Ferrari, although team mate Vettel will start a lowly 15th after failing to get out of Q2.

Behind the top four, Sergio Perez starts in fifth ahead of Albon in the second Red Bull, followed by the McLarens of Sainz and Norris, the AlphaTauri of Gasly and the Renault of Ricciardo in 10th.

