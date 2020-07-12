Hamilton takes POLE for Styrian Grand Prix (that’s ‘Austria Take 2’) with stunning wet-weather mastery

Lewis Hamilton is in pole position for the Styrian Grand Prix after producing a wet-weather qualifying lap 1.2 seconds quicker than anyone else.

In case you were wondering, the ‘Styrian’ Grand Prix is the name for the second take of the Austrian Grand Prix as the F1 Circus stays at the Red Bull Ring for the second of 2020’s Covid-hit outings. And ‘Styria’ is the Austrian region the Red Bull Ring is located. So it’s a bit like the British Grand Prix take 2 being called the ‘Northants’ Grand Prix. Or maybe the ‘East Midlands’ Grand Prix.

But whatever the Austrian Grand Prix take two is called, it’ll be long remembered for what could be the finest wet-weather qualifying lap we’ve ever seen, with Lewis Hamilton obliterating the competition with a lap which seemed to be guided by the hand of the Gods, not a mere human.

The display of wet-weather craftsmanship was achieved by seat-of-the-pants driving, with Hamilton aquaplaning around the track with throttle control and purely instinctive inputs that saw him beat his closest rival by a massive 1.2 seconds. Truly incredible driving.

Behind the other worldly drive of Hamilton, Verstappen in the Red Bull was best of the rest, followed by McLaren’s Carlos Sainz in third and Hamilton’s team-mate Bottas in fourth.

The rest of the top ten qualifying are Ocon in trhe Renault, Norris in the McLaren, Albon in the Red Bull, Gasly in the Alfa, Ricciardo in the Renault and Vettel in the Ferrari (Leclerc only managed 14th). But Norris got a three-pace penalty for overtaking under yellow flags so actually starts the race in ninth.

It all augers well for Hamilton after his dismal (by his standards) showing last week, but the race is expected to be a dry one and, with Verstappen on the front row, it could be interesting.