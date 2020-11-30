Hamilton WINS Bahrain Grand Prix as Grosjean crashes out in a fireball

Lewis Hamilton wins the Bahrain Grand Prix, a race interrupted by a fiery crash by Grosjean and a flip from Stroll’s Racing Point.

You might have expected any tension and drama in F1 was gone for this season as Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have already retained their champions crowns, But the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix was dramatic – for the wrong reasons.

On the first lap, Grosjean veered across the track and collided with Kvyat’s Alpha Tauri sending him flying in the barriers, spearing its layers and breaking the car in half before spilled petrol ignited in a fireball.

Grosjean was in the mess for several seconds before he extricated himself and was helped to safety by an FIA doctor before being transferred to hospital. Fortunately, it seems his only injuries are burns on his hands.

Grosjean’s major crash resulted in a red flag and a long stoppage as the track was made safe again, but stopped soon after as Stroll’s Racing Point was knocked and rolled by Kvyat and landed upside down, thankfully without injury to Stroll.

At the restart Hamilton was away cleanly at the front and stayed there to the end – adding another win to his 2020 tally – followed home by Verstappen in second and Albon in third after Perez lost third place when his engine failed with just three laps to go.

Behind the top three it was the McLarens of Norris and Sainz in fourth and fifth, Gasly in the Alpha Tauri sixth, Ricciardo in the Renault in seventh, Bottas in the Mercedes eighth, Ocon in the Renault ninth and Leclerc grabbing the last points place for Ferrari.