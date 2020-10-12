Hamilton WINS Eifel Grand Prix at Nurburgring and equals Shumacher’s 91 wins

Lewis Hamilton wins the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring and in the process equals Michael Shumacher’s 91 F1 wins record.

Is it a surprise Lewis Hamilton won the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring? No, but he did start second to team mate Valtteri Bottas but, once Bottas had made a mistake by locking up on lap 13 and letting Hamilton past, it was pretty plain sailing to the chequered flag.

Bottas went on to retire with engine issues after losing the lead, but Hamilton secured the win and, in the process, equalled Michael Schumacher’s record tally of 91 F1 wins and, in a bit of a surprise, was presented with one of Shumacher’s helmets by his son, Mick, by way of celebration.

Hamilton was pursued for the rest of the race once he took the lead by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull, but Hamilton was in control and Verstappen had to settle for, a still significant, second place, with Daniel Ricciardo taking the final podium spot for Renault’s first podium since they came back to F1 in 2016.

Behind the top three it was Perez in the Racing Point in fourth – although it could have been Norris in the McLaren until he retired – Sainz in the McLaren fifth, Gasly in the Alpha Tauri sixth, Leclerc in the Ferrari seventh, Hulkenberg’s Racing Point eighth, Grosjean’s Haas ninth and Giovinazzi in the final points place in the Alfa.

But the day was Hamilton’s with his record equalling win, and with more to go from F1 in 2020 it seems highly likely he will take the gong for most wins, and a record-equalling seventh title, before the season is over.