Hankering after a NEW Land Rover Defender 90? You may have a bit of a wait.

The new Land Rover Defender 90 went on sale in the UK in February, but it looks like Land Rover are struggling to build the 90 for customers.

With all Jaguar Land Rover’s financial woes, bits of Land Rover are the glue that’s holding things together, and one of those bits is the new Land Rover Defender which, despite shouts of ‘sacrilege’ from Anoraks, has been well-received and seems to be piling up orders at a decent rate.

Initially, those orders were for the Land Rover Defender 110, the first new Defender to go on sale, but in February Land Rover put the new Defender 90 on sale in the UK with prices starting from £40,290, around £5k less than the cost of the Land Rover Defender 110.

But the £40k Defender is really just a headline grabber, because the Defender First Edition is £15k more and the Defender 90 X £35k more, and once you start ticking appealing boxes you can create your very own £100k Defender.

But none of that matters for now, because Land Rover are no longer taking orders for the Defender 90.

With JLR’s Plant in Slovakia – where the Defender is built – only slowly getting back to normal, and with just one shift at the moment, orders for the Defender 90 have been stopped as Land Rover try to get an estimated 20,000 orders for the Defender 110 built.

Land Rover say they hope to re-open orders for the Defender 90 in September.