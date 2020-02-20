Honda Civic Type R gets a LESS Shouty option – and a MORE Shouty Limited Edition too

The recently updated Honda Civic Type R can now be had as a more subtle Sport Line model, and there’s a rather loud Limited Edition Civic Type R on offer too.

Just last month, we saw the arrival of an updated Honda Civic Type R for 2020, although you’d struggle to see what Honda had done to the Type R, apart from give it a bright blue paint job.

But now Honda has revealed the ‘take two’ update for the Civic Type R, and this time it’s a bit easier to sport the differences.

Joining the newly updated Civic Type R is a new Civic Type R Sport Line with a more subtle take on the Type R’s demeanour, and a Type R Limited Edition which takes shouty hot hatches to another level.

The Civic Type R Sport Line – the Grey car in the photo above, if you hadn’t worked that out – is for those who quite fancy a Type R, but don’t want to be seen in something quite as bonkers looking as the normal Type R.

So out goes the big spoiler, to be replaced by a more subtle one, and a lot of the red splashes in the interior, a more yielding set of Michelin tyres on 19″ rims, and more soundproofing.

That takes care of potential buyers who don’t want a shouty Type R (well, those who want a less shouty one), but Honda also has those who want to drive round, especially on a track, in a mad lairy banana covered with a Limited Edition Type R.

Honda are bringing just 100 Type R Limited Edition models to Europe, which get Air Con and Infotainment screen scrapped, lose their soundproofing, gain modified suspension and sticky tyres on BBS wheels and get a new data logger – Honda LogR – which will tell you just how badly you drive.

You pays your money (although we don’t yet know how much Honda are asking for either of these new Type R models) and takes your choice. Normal, Subtle or Shouty?