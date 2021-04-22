Honda confirms HR-V e:HEV Hybrid powertrain much the same as the Jazz’s e:HEV

The recently revealed Honda HR-V e:HEV Hybrid will come with a 129bhp version of the two motor e:HEV powertrain in the Jazz e:HEV.

Honda kicked off 2021 with a tease for a new HR-V, and the new HR-V duly arrived in February with Honda confirming it will only be available as an e:Hybrid. Much as expected.

But rather oddly, as the big HR-V news was that it will only be offered as an e:HEV Hybrid – just like the Jazz Hybrid – Honda didn’t feel ready to share exactly what’s going on under the new HR-V’s bonnet.

But now Honda has decided what you’re going to get, and it is indeed much the same 1.5 litre petrol engine mated to a pair of electric motors combination as it is in the Jazz, but here in the HR-V it gets a bit more oomph – 129bhp and 187lb/ft of torque – than the Jazz.

The HR-V also comes with three automatic drive modes, starting off in electric mode and moves to Hybrid mode when you get lively with the accelerator and finally shifts to petrol power if you’re running at higher constant speeds.

There are also a trio of driving modes – Sport, Normal and Econ – depending on your mood and circumstances, and even a ‘B’ mode for stronger regenerative braking – just like an EV.

Despite finally revealing the HR-V e:HEV’s hybrid setup, Honda still hasn’t delivered any performance or economy figures.

The new HR-V e:HEV doesn’t officially go on sale until later in the year, but Honda will be delighted if you express interest.