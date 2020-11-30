Honda CR-V UPDATED for 2021 – but you might struggle to find the changes

The Honda CR-V is updated for 2021, with small cosmetic changes, some updated technology but no powertrain changes.

It’s just two years since the Honda CR-V Hybrid arrived in the UK, and Honda think it’s time for an update. But if you’ve just bought a CR-V don’t worry – the changes for 2021 are really quite minor.

One of the ‘big’ changes is the addition of blue-ringed H badges and e:HEV, signalling, in Honda’s words, their “Electrified Credentials”, new 18″ alloy wheel designs, privacy glass on the SE model on up and wireless phone charging on the range-topping EX models. Inside you now get a new silver finish on stuff like the centre console and door cards.

There are some changes under the skin, with Honda ‘tweaking’ the suspension for more linear response and refining the steering for improved low-speed manoeuvrability.

But although you might have expected the CR-V to be given a version of the new e:HEV hybrid in the Jazz, Honda have stuck with the i-MMD setup.

That means the Hobson’s choice powertrain comes with a 2.0 litre Atkinson Cycle petrol engine, a pair of electric motors, FWD or 4WD, and fuel economy of 42.2mpg or 39.2mpg depending on whether you opt for FWD or 4WD.

The revised Honda CR-V will be in Honda’s UK showrooms next month (December 2020).