Honda e:Ny1 Electric SUV arrives to challenge EVs like the Peugeot e-2008

Honda reveals its second EV with the arrival of the new Honda e:Ny1 Electric SUV, a compact SUV to take on EVs like the Peugeot e-2008.

It’s getting on for four years since Honda revealed the Honda-e as its first mainstream BEV, and appealing though it was, its cute retro looks, modest range and high price made it feel more like a case of Honda targeting a small niche market of trendy urbanites looking for a statement EV, rather than a first foray for mainstream EV sales.

In fact, just a few months after the Honda-e arrived, Honda CEO, Takahiro Hachigo, said of EVs:

Are there really customers who truly want them? I’m not so sure because there are lots of issues regarding infrastructure and hardware. I do not believe there will be a dramatic increase in demand for battery vehicles, and I believe this situation is true globally. There are different regulations in different countries, and we have to abide by them. So it’s a must to continue r&d. But I don’t believe it will become mainstream anytime soon.

Despite that statement, Honda is driving down the EV road, and we saw the Honda e:Ny1 last year as a first look at the next Honda EV. And now it’s revealed in production guise.

The e:Ny1, unlike the Honda-e, is conventional and generic in looks and is effectively an EV take on the HR-V, sitting on an all-new e:N Architecture F Platform with a 201bhp motor at the front powered by a 68.8kWh battery promising range of 249 miles and DC charging speeds of a slightly disappointing 78kW.

Inside, Hondas is offering more tech than you’d find in the HR-V with a 10.25″ digital instrument panel and 15.1″ infotainment, the retention of some physical controls and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Tom Gardner, Senior VP Honda Motor Europe, said:

The e:Ny1 is the logical next step on our electrification journey in Europe. Our development philosophy blends intelligent, customer-centric technology with beautiful design and fun-to-drive dynamics. This latest SUV exemplifies Honda’s commitment to electrification and is the latest step on Honda’s electrification journey.

Set to go on sale later in 2023, expect the Honda e:Ny1 to start a bit shy of £50k.