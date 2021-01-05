Honda reveals ‘Car Mask’ filter that KILLS Covid in cars

Honda reveals a ‘Car Mask’ air filter which will remove viruses from car interiors – including Covid – in as little as fifteen minutes.

Necessity is the mother of invention, and nothing spurs mankind on to great achievements more than war, famine and…pandemics.

With the Covid-19 pandemic only nine months old, we’re already seeing vaccines rolling out to tackle the disease as the scientific community works miracles, and medics around the world continue to improve the care and prognosis for Covid patients as they learn more.

Across the globe beleaguered car makers have been doing their bit too with PPE, ventilators and vehicles to aid the crisis, and Honda has been working with local governments in Japan to transport Covid patients, in the process fast-tracking a new air filter to tackle Covid infections.

The ‘Kurumask’ is revealed as a thin film of material to place over the existing cabin filter which can remove 99.8 per cent of airborne virus droplets (not just Covid) from a car’s cabin in just 15 minutes using a zinc-phosphate treatment similar to that used for rust prevention.

Honda say the Kurumask is good for a year’s use (or around 10k miles) and will cost around £50. At the moment it is only available in the Honda N-Box kei car in Japan, but it’ll arrive for other models, and outside Japan, soon, we’re sure.

It all helps.