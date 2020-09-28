Honda SUV e:concept – Honda’s follow-up to the Honda-E REVEALED

The Honda SUV e:concept is revealed in China as Honda follows up on the Honda E with an electric SUV. But will it come to the UK?

The very appealing Honda E electric city car is Honda’s first mainstream attempt to jump on the electric bandwagon, although it’s a car that perhaps appeals more to car lovers than buyers of small electric cars, with its appealing retro inspiration perhaps lost on those who just want ‘transport’ and are put off by a high price and low range.

But having launched the Honda E, Honda are now busy pointing to the difficult second act for their electric Odyssey with the arrival of the Honda SUV e:concept in China.

It seems Honda’s initial plans are for the SUV to be a China model, but it seems highly likely it will end up being sold far further afield, in Europe, Japan and even the USA.

Unlike the Honda E – with which the SUV could be sharing a platform – the SUV looks like a smoothed version of Honda’s SUVs with a longish bonnet (why?) and set back cabin and, at least in this concept, with just two doors.

Honda is keeping its cards close to its chest on its electric SUV, although if it’s going to share a platform with the Honda E we’ll assume it’ll get a similar powertrain, although its 152bhp electric motor could well be backed up by a bigger battery to at least deliver the same (short) range as the Honda E.

Honda will no doubt get round to revealing actual details at some point.