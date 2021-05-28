How well does a Lexus LC Convertible cope with 12 hours in a FREEZER at -18C?

Lexus has taken the LC Convertible and stuck it in a deep freeze for 12 hours at -18C to see if it still works properly afterwards.

If you want a car that lasts, doesn’t go wrong and never leaves you stranded, then you need a Toyota. Or, if you’re pockets are a bit deeper, you still choose the Toyota, but one with a Lexus badge.

And if you’re going to buy a Lexus there is no more glorious-looking choice than the concept car made real that is the Lexus LC. And if you don’t need to worry about wind ripping off your syrup you choose the equally glorious-looking Lexus LC Convertible.

Now, if you do opt for an LC Convertible, you can do so in the full knowledge that if you ever feel the urge to deep-freeze it for 12 hours then it’ll still work straight out of the gate.

To demonstrate the LC Convertible’s ability to work in the most extreme of conditions, Lexus parked an LC Convertible – with the roof down – in the ice chamber at Millbrook and set the temperature to -18C – cold enough to freeze rubber – sprayed it with water and left it to shiver for 12 hours.

After the 12 hours were over, the LC started on the button, the heated seats and steering wheel sprung in to life, and all the dials worked. It was then taken on a blat round Millbrook’s hill course where it performed flawlessly.

It takes a lot to break a Lexus.

Lexus LC Convertible ‘Frozen’ video