Hyundai Bayon Compact SUV TEASED on video ahead of March 2 debut

Another new Hyundai SUV is on the way, this time the compact Hyundai Bayon, and it’s teased on video ahead of a March 2 debut.

As if Hyundai hasn’t got enough on its hands moving headlong in to a range of Ioniq EVs – with the first, the Ioniq 5, already revealed – and dealing with the recall of a chunk of Kona EVs to fit new batteries, it’s also about to launch a new SUV. And this new SUV isn’t an EV but very much a mainstream ICE compact SUV – the Hyundai Bayon.

Hyundai announced the Bayon back in November as a B-Segment SUV sitting below the Kona in its lineup, and followed that up with a tease for the Bayon last month. And now Hyundai are back on the Bayon teaser trail with a new tease on Instagram (below) ahead of a reveal due on 2 March.

The Bayon is expected to use the same underpinnings as the Hyundai i20, which means it’s likely to come with the same range of modest engines, almost certainly no diesel and a chance of a bit of electrical help, with looks that seem to be inspired by the Kona at the front but a more angular treatment at the back with the now seemingly de rigueur full-width light bar.

All will be revealed next week.

Hyundai Bayon Video Tease