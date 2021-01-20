Hyundai Bayon Compact SUV TEASED with the first photos of Hyundai’s latest SUV offering

The Hyundai Bayon, a new compact SUV sitting below the Hyundai Kona, is teased in photos ahead of a debut in the coming months.

All the Hyundai news at the moment seems to be about Hyundai’s new range of electric cars, based on the new E-GMP EV Platform and arriving first as the Ioniq 5.

But Hyundai aren’t just jumping in to EVs in a big way – an even bigger way than they did with the Kona Electric – but seeking out new markets in the seemingly ever-growing compact SUV market with a new model – the Hyundai Bayon.

The Hyundai Bayon was announced back in November as a B-Segment compact SUV sitting below the Kona, and with a debut expected soon Hyundai are on the tease trail for the Bayon with new photos (above and below) telling us a little, but not a lot.

Seemingly aimed at rivals like the new Ford Puma, the photos appear to show a front end not entirely dissimilar to the recently facelifted Kona, but a back end which appears to be a bit of a design departure for Hyundai with arrow-like lights joined by a thin red line and featuring a black panel.

Hyundai aren’t saying yet, but it’s highly ,likely that much of what underpins the new Bayon comes from the latest Hyundai i20, so we can probably expect a similar range of engines, including mild hybrid options. But, unlike the Koan, it’s pretty certain there will be no electric version as that role will fall to the Ioniq models going forward.

Expect more dribbles of information and teases for the new Hyundai Bayon before it’s finally revealed.