Hyundai Bayon – Hyundai’s new entry-level SUV – costs from £20,295

The Hyundai Bayon, Hyundai’s new entry-level SUV in the UK, gets a two-engine choice and costs from £20,295, rising to £25,795.

Hyundai may be diving headlong in to EVs at the moment, but it’s still keen to mop up ICE sales of SUVs and has added the Hyundai Bayon to its offerings as a new entry-level SUV offering. And now we get prices and specs for the new Bayon.

The Bayon gets a single engine option – the 1.0 litre GDI petrol – but you can have it with either 99bhp or 118bhp outputs with 48v Mild Hybrid help, with power going to the front wheels through either a seven-speed DCT or six-speed intelligent manual.

All Bayon models get Hyundai SmartSense nannies including Lane Departure, Lane Keep, Driver Attention and AEB – with more nannies the more you spend – and come in a choice of SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate trim.

Starting point is the Bayon SE Connect with 99bhp and manual ‘box which gets 16″ alloys, roof rails, spoiler, LED running lights, black cloth, Air Con, Cruise, electric windows, rear view cameras and parking sensors, 8″ screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 10.25″ instrument screen.

Move up to the Bayon Premium (from £22,495)with the same engine and you also get17″ alloys, privacy glass, heated front seats and steering wheel, Climate, LED headlights, LED tail lights, electric folding mirrors, 10.25″ infotainment and wireless phone charging.

The range-topping Ultimate (starts at £23,795) throws in gloss black door mirrors, two tone roof, keyless, BOSE, Blind Spot and Lane Follow. All models cost £750 more with the 118bhp engine, and £1,250 more for the DCT ‘box.