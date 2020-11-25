Hyundai Bayon is a NEW Hyundai SUV, sitting below the Hyundai Kona and arriving in 2021

Hyundai announces the Hyundai Bayon, a new B-Segment SUV sitting below the Kona in Hyundai’s range in the UK and Europe.

Hyundai already has a strong range of SUVs in the UK, including the Kona, Tucson and Santa Fe (and, sort of, the NEXO), so you might have thought they had all the bases covered. But it seems not.

Not satisfied with offering the Kona as an entry-level SUV – and especially the very good Kona Electric – the new Hyundai Tucson, which looks very good, as the next step up, and the good value, big family-shifting Santa Fe at the top, Hyundai are now planning a new entry-level SUV – the Hyundai Bayon.

Hyundai say the Bayon – named after Bayonne, a city in the southwest of France – is an entry-level B-Segment SUV, which means it will sit below the Kona, although as the Kona is also a B-Segment model we’re not expecting something much smaller.

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Hyundai’s Marketing VP said:

Hyundai is strongly established in the European SUV market already, in terms of our model range as well as our sales success. By launching a new, additional B-segment model as the entry point into our SUV line-up, we see a great opportunity to cover European customers’ demand even better and to increase our offering in a highly popular segment.

Will the Bayon offer a range of regular diesel and petrol ICE models? Probably not diesel, but probably similar options to the i20. Will it have ‘self charging’ and PHEV variants? Probably not, although mild hybrid help is likely. What do we actually know so far about the Bayon? Almost nothing, but with its arrival in the first half of 2021 we’re likely to find out soon enough.