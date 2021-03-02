Hyundai Bayon REVEALED as the new entry point for Hyundai’s SUVs

The new Hyundai Bayon Compact SUV arrives to take on cars like the Ford Puma, with 1.0 litre three-cylinder engine and prices expected to start at under £20k.

Hyundai may be busy rolling out new electric cars, but they’re smart enough to remember that car buyers still want high-riding SUVs, in all shapes and sizes, so – after some teasing – we now get to see the new Hyundai Bayon, Hyundai’s new entry point for SUVs and sitting below the Kona, Tucson and Santa Fe in Hyundai’s range.

From the front the Bayon has more than an echo of the Kona with its high-mounted running lights, there’s a mish-mash of creases down the flanks and an angular back end with full width light bar and boomerang-shaped tail lights, with skid plates and a bit of black plastic cladding round the bottom for added butch.

Inside it’s black or two-tone grey upholstery, 10.25″ digital instruments and 10.25″ infotainment (8″ if you’re a cheapskate), wireless phone charging, smartphone mirroring and LED ambient lighting.

Engine choices for the Bayon in the UK are limited (certainly at launch) to just a 1.0 litre three-pot with either 99bhp or 118bhp, with 48v mild hybrid help optional and sending power to the front wheels through either a seven-speed dual-clutch ‘box or Hyundai’s new six-speed intelligent manual.

Hyundai say the Bayon will arrive with UK dealers in June, and although we have no official prices for the Bayon you won’t be too wide of the mark if you think in terms of (just) sub-£20k as the starting point.