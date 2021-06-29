Hyundai celebrates buying Boston Dynamics with a video of BTS dancing with robots

Hyundai celebrates buying robot-makers Boston Dynamics with a video of Boston Dynamic’s robots dancing with boy-band BTS.

Hyundai is on a roll at the moment with its rollout of EVs, but with a future that’s being defined not just by cars but by mobility too, they’re busy stretching their tentacles into other areas too.

They’ve recently gobbled up Boston Dynamics, most famous for their robotic dog Spot, in the hope their expertise will allow Hyundai to develop technologies to advance mobility.

Now, having grabbed an 80 per cent stake in Boston Dynamics, Hyundai is keen to promote its acquisition and have enlisted South Korean boy band BTS to dance with Boston Dynamics in a new video (below).

The video, apart from being a bit of fun, is designed to show how the robots are programmed to conduct physical movements, here dancing with BTS to the ‘IONIQ: I’m On It’ anthem released last year to promote Hyundai’s Ioniq EV brand.

Thomas Schemera, Hyundai’s Global Chief Marketing Officer, said:

With the acquisition of Boston Dynamics, Hyundai Motor will expand its new robotics business to provide customers with exciting mobility experiences. We look forward to exploring new marketing opportunities to communicate with millennials and Gen Z, in particular, about the enormous potential offered by Hyundai’s new robotics in daily life, enabling progress for humanity.

Hyundai x Boston Dynamics Video