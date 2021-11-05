Hyundai goes ‘Cinematic’ with new Ioniq 5 Idents for Films on 4

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is going to be all over Channel 4 for the next year with a series of Cinematic Idents on Films on 4.

You really can’t have failed to notice the Hyundai Ioniq 5 this year as Hyundai’s retro-styled and very appealing proper BEV first put in an appearance in February before going on sale in the UK in May.

With very appealing retro looks, properly good BEV powertrains and lots of room, it immediately put Hyundai’s EV in the top tier of appealing EVs.

But if you thought you’d seen as much of the Ioniq 5 as you’re likely too, with its novelty perhaps wearing off and becoming old news, think again.

Hyundai has just done its biggest ever TV sponsorship deal with Channel 4 to deliver a series of Idents for Films on 4, and they’re going to be running for the next year whenever you settle down with a glass of red and a bowl of nuts to watch a film on 4.

Hyundai has gone ‘Cinematic’ for the idents, using the Ioniq 5’s Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality to plug-in a projector to project cinematic genres in to urban landscapes.

There will be a series of 11 different idents projecting everything from Westerns – with a cowboy on horseback galloping – to Sci Fi – with a flying saucer landing down the side of a tower block – with the projections filmed for real and titivated a bit in edit and played to a specifically commissioned soundtrack by Mercury Prize nominee Anna Meredith.

Hyundai’s aim is to get the Ioniq 5 in front of an ABC 1 audience, and you can get an idea of what’s going to be fronting your Films on 4 below.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Films on 4 Ident