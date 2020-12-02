Hyundai Group’s new E-GMP Platform to underpin EVs from Hyundai, Kia and Genesis

Hyundai Group reveals a new modular electric vehicle platform – E-GMP – which will underpin ne EVs and deliver 800v charging.

It’s more than a year since we reported that Hyundai will deliver 800v charging for its electric cars from 2021 as it joined the Ionity project busy rolling out EV charging stations which can charge in minutes rather than hours. And now we know how.

Hyundai Group has revealed their new E-GMP Platform, designed as a modular EV Platform capable of underpinning a wide range of vehicle sizes, and delivering 800v charging as well as 400v, as Hyundai Group commit to 23 new electric cars across the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands in the next five years.

The new platform, which will deliver range of over 300 miles, charging to 80 per cent in as little as 18 minutes and up to 600bhp models, will also offer two way flow of electric, meaning it can output power up to 3.5kW too. It will also be rear-wheel drive or 4WD, which augers well for performance models.

The first new EVs to get the E-GMP Platform will be the Ioniq 5 (which we’ve seen as the 45 Concept) and a new Kia EV, both expected in 2021, and followed in 2022 by the Ioniq 6, a production take on the Hyundai Prophecy Concept.

Hyundai’s Albert Biermann said:

Today our front-wheel driven Hyundai and Kia BEVs are already among the most efficient ones in their segments. With our rear-wheel driven based E-GMP, we are extending our technological leadership into segments where customers demand excellent driving dynamics and outstanding efficiency.