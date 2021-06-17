Hyundai i20 N – Hyundai’s Ford Fiesta ST rival – costs from £24,995

The new Hyundai i20 N, Hyundai’s rival to Ford’s Fiesta ST, delivers 201bhp and costs from £24,995 in the UK.

It’s sometimes hard to believe just how far Hyundai has come in the last few years, but there’s no doubting they are now a formidable force to challenge the likes of VW with mainstream ICE models, EVs, Performance models, and new Genesis cars on the way.

Having astonished almost everyone with the very together i30 N, challenging VW and Ford’s domination of the Hot Hatch market with the Golf and Fiesta – and taking no prisoners – Hyundai revealed the i20 N back in October as it set out its stall for battering the segment below.

Now the Hyundai i20 N goes on sale in the UK with prices from £24,995, a few hundred pounds more than the Fiesta ST 3, but a few grand more than Ford’s Fiesta ST 2.

Looking very much the part of a WRC car for the road, the i20 N comes with an aggressive front and rear, red detailing, side skirts, N-branded calipers, big tailpipe, 18″ matte finish alloys and a healthy dose of Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design.

It comes with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine good for 201bhp, sending power to the front wheels through a six-speed manual ‘box and good for 62mph in 6.7 seconds.

What you also get is a chunk of motorsport-inspired stuff like (prepare yourself for daft names) N Corner Carving Differential, launch control, Rev-matching technology, and Hyundai’s N Grin Control System.

Inside you get a 10.25″ digital instrument screen and 10.25″ infotainment, track day ‘coaching’ from the Performance Driving Data System, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and BOSE too (although that’s another £500).

You can have your new i20 N in white for no charge, or pay £550 for a range of paint jobs including Dragon Red, Phantom Black, Intense Blue and more, and an extra £500 buys you a contrast roof.

The new Hyundai i20 N is now on sale.