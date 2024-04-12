Hyundai i20 N-Line S arrives to add a touch of i20 N to Hyundai’s supermini

The Hyundai i20 N Line S arrives as a new ‘sporty’ take on Hyundai’s supermini, with looks from the i20 N but no more power.

Ford may have abandoned the supermini market by dumping the Fiesta, but Hyundai thinks there’s plenty of mileage left for the supermini and last year revealed a facelift for the i20, followed soon after by a ‘Sporty’ 120 N Line.

Now, Hyundai clearly sees a market for an even more ‘Sporty’ N Line i20 and has revealed a new range-topping version with the arrival of the Hyudnqai i20 N-Line S to sit at the top of the Hyundai range alongside the i20 Ultimate with lots of the looks of the defunct i20 N.

Priced the same as the i20 Ultimate (from £24,180), the N Line S gets the same standard titivations as the N Line with an exterior design package, rear spoiler, N Line cloth, LED lights all around, keyless, 10.25″ driver display, 10.25″ infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The extra titivations for the N Line S include 17″ black N Line alloys, multi-colour ambient lighting, heated front seats, parking sensors front and back, wireless phone charging, OTA map updates and BOSE sound, as well as a plethora of safety stuff from Lane Keep Assist to TPM.

Despite the sporty looks, the N Line S is no hot hatch and comes with the same 1.0-litre 99bhp three-pot as the rest of the i20 range, with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT ‘box.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai and Genesis UK boss, said

The new i20 N Line S inspired by Hyundai’s N performance division, shows how a top-level trim can prioritise sporty styling without compromising on comfort or convenience in one of the best B-segment hatchbacks on the market. The range-topping trim joining the i20 lineup further cements our position in the segment.