Hyundai i30 facelift TEASED ahead of Geneva debut

Photo 2020 Hyundai i30 facelift tease

The Hyundai i30 is getting a bit of a facelift for 2020, and Hyundai start the run up to its Geneva Motor Show debut with a single tease photo.

It’s only a few months since the new Hyundai i10 arrived, and Hyundai are also busy teasing a new Hyundai i20 for Geneva. But that’s clearly not enough action for the busy little bees at Hyundai, so they’re planning a new Hyundai i30 too.

Rather than deliver a sketch to tease the facelifted i30, Hyundai has decided to give us an actual photo (above), albeit one with a bit of artistic twiddling. But it tells us more than a sketch would.

The tease photo is actually the new I30 N Line, so it’s a bit more titivated than a lesser model would be, but it comes with new bumper, bigger air intakes at the front, running lights moved from the bumper to be integrated in the LED headlights, and a new mesh pattern for the grille.

What we don’t see – although Hyundai are promising more photos of the new i30 to show it soon – is the new bumper at the back, new tail lights and new wheel designs offered in 17″, 17″ and 18″ styles, with an interior featuring a new digital instrument cluster and a 10.25″ infotainment screen.

The new Hyundai i30 will debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month, and Hyundai say it will also mean the i30 Estate becomes available with the sporty N Line trim.

Expect more teases for the new i30 before then.

