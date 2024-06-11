Hyundai Inster TEASED as a new entry-level electric Hyundai SUV

Hyundai teases the Inster electric SUV to sit at the bottom of its range, promising a range of 220 miles and expected to cost from around £20k.

In the battle to win the hearts and minds of private buyers, car makers are starting to go down the road of delivering EVs at the bottom of their ranges to try and convince us that electric is the way to go.

We’ve already seen EVs like the Dacia Spring arriving with a starting price of £15k, and the Citroen e-C3 at £22k, and now Hyundai wants to join the ‘Cheap EV’ club with this – the Hyundai Inster.

Effectively an electric version of the Korea-only Hyundai Casper, Hyundai says the ‘Inster’ name comes from “intimate”, “innovative” and “Casper”, which sounds okay in theory but a bit off in practice. And shouldn’t it be the Ioniq 2 to fit in Hyundai’s EV range? Seems an odd decision.

Still, a new, very compact electric Hyundai SUV is on its way, teased above and making its debut proper at the Busan Motor Show later this month and will be heading for the UK.

Looking very like the Casper, the Inster comes with signature LED DLRs and pixel-graphic indicators and tail lights, with Hyundai saying:

INSTER will set new standards in terms of driving range, technology, and safety features, redefining what buyers can expect from a vehicle in this class.

Expected to cost from around £20k, there’s no word yet on powertrain for the Inster – beyond its estimated 220-mile range – but that’s likely to be revealed before the Inster’s debut in Busan.