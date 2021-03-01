Hyundai IONIQ 5: 235,000 enquiries from UK and Europe and Ioniq 5 Project 45 SOLD OUT

The new electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 has yielded 235,000 enquiries in the UK and Europe, and the Ioniq 5 Project 45 sells out in 24 hours.

We loved the look and specs of the electric Hyundai 45 Concept when it was revealed, and Hyundai has managed to move it almost unchanged in to the Ioniq 5 production car. And it’s proving to be something of a hit.

Hyundai has revealed that it’s had more enquiries for the Ioniq 5 in the UK and Europe than for any other launch in its history – 235,000 and counting – and the 3,000 Ioniq 5 Project 45 launch specials were three-times over-subscribed in the first 24 hours. Which augers well for the rest of Hyundai’s yet-to-come Ioniq range.

With a standout design, more room inside than a decent-sized SUV thanks to its electric platform, choice of 58kWh and 72.6kWh battery packs, 2WD or 4WD and up to 297bhp and 446lb/ft of torque for a 0-62mph of 5.2 seconds – never mind a 300-mile range – there’s little to complain about.

Perhaps the only fly in the ointment is price, particularly for the launch edition Project 45 Ioniq 5 – which comes in at £48k (before PiCG) – although lower-sped models will be a chunk less.

It’s very much ‘Premium’ price territory for the Ioniq 5, but that’s clearly not stopped buyers from wanting a piece of Hyundai’s new electric Ioniq range.

Ioniq 5 Photo Gallery