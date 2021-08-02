Hyundai Ioniq 5 ARRIVES in the UK – 3,900 electric Ioniq 5s dock in Tibury

The first proper batch of the new electric Ioniq 5 arrives in the UK, with 3,900 cars arriving on a boat from South Korea at Tilbury Docks, UK.

Hyundai revealed their first ‘proper’ electric car, the Ioniq 5, back in February as the first EV from Hyundai built on a bespoke EV platform, not a make-do EV with an ICE heritage (like the Kona Electric).

Just a week later we learnt that Hyundai had already garnered 235,000 enquires for the Ioniq 5 in the UK and Europe, since when the feedback from reviews has been overwhelmingly positive.

As we’ve come to expect from a new EV, prices for the Ioniq 5 are not exactly bargain basement – although they are competitive – with a starting point of £36,995 rising to £48,145.

In the mix is a total of four powertrains, with a 58kWh or 73kWh battery, both with the option of RWD or 4WD, delivering range of up to 300 miles, and all with 800v charging meaning, if you can find the right charger, an 80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes. There is also a choice of SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate trim levels.

Now the wait for the Ioniq 5 is coming to an end for UK buyers as the first batch of Ioniq 5s arrive, with 3,900 on a boat from South Korea heading for UK customers after arriving at Tilbury Docks in Essex.

So if you’ve been patiently waiting for your Ioniq 5 to arrive, keep your fingers crossed ‘your’ car was on the boat from South Korea.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 arrives in the UK Video

Ioniq 5 Photo Gallery