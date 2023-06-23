Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – Hyundai’s first electric ‘N’ Car – final testing at Nürburgring

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Hyundai’s first electric N car, undergoes final testing at the Nurburgring ahead of a Goodwood debut on 13 July.

Almost a year ago, we had the first look at a camouflaged Hyundai Ionioq 5 N – Hyundai’s first N car for the electric era – ahead of what was expected to be an imminent debut. After all, Kia already had Kia EV6 GT out and about with daft performance so we didn’t expect Hyundai to be far behind.

But the reality is we still haven’t had the debut of the Ioniq 5 N – although we’ve had snippets of information – but now we know the Ioniq 5 N will debut at Goodwood on 13 July, ahead of which Hyundai is doing final testing at the Nurburgring (above).

We still don’t have confirmed details on the 5 N’s powertrain, although it’s expected to offer around 600bhp and AWD, but we do have more bits of information to go with the Nurburgring testing.

In the Nurburgring testing video (below) we see the 5 N hitting 155mph as it undergoes full-throttle evaluation and get more detail on the trick stuff Hyundai is employing in the ‘N’.

That includes Hyundai’s N e-Shift to mimic the eight-speed DCT found in ICE N cars, N Active Sound with a choice of three soundtracks including the 2.0-litre petrol engine from the ICE N, the electronic sound from the Vision Grand Turismo Concept and a fighter jet. Yes, really.

All will be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on 13 July, although there’s time in the next three weeks for more teases and snippets of information.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Final Nurburgring Testing Video