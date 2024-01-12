Hyundai Ioniq 5 N NPX1 Concept previews a range of Performance parts For Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N NPX1 Concept is revealed as a showcase for a range of ‘N’ Performance parts arriving for the Ioniq 5 N.

Hyundai’s ‘N’ Performance brand has only been around for five minutes, but it’s been hugely successful. So successful, Hyunida decided they wouldn’t limit the ‘N’ goodness to ICE cars but extend it to EVs too.

Back last summer at the Goodwood Motor Show, Hyundai revealed their first ‘N’ EV model – the Ioniq 5 N – sitting on the same Platform as the regular Ioniq 5 with an 84kWh battery powering a pair of electric motors able to deliver up to 641bhp, together with go-faster goodies like an e-LSD at the back, N Torque Distribution, N Drift Optimiser and Torque Drift Kick.

Changes under the skin aside, the Ioniq 5 N came with a bit of added butch with beefed-up brakes, active air flaps and a much more purposeful look, and when the Ioniq 5 N went on sale in October the starting price was £65k.

Now, Hyundai plans to extract more than £65k from buyers with the arrival this year of a range of Performance Parts for the 5 N, previewed with this, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N NPX1 Concept.

The range of goodies on offer includes a carbon fibre front splitter, a rear wing spoiler, rear diffuser, side skirts and hybrid carbon wheels, with lashings of Alcantara and sports seats for the interior.

Hyundai’s Joon Park said:

In 2024, Hyundai Motor Company will take a step forward as a leader in new tuning parts suitable for the high-performance EV era as demonstrated with the ‘NPX1’ concept model. Not limited to tuning parts, we are also developing software customization such as sound and vehicle calibration by OTA updates which will open a completely new category of EV customization for an exciting future ahead for the tuning community.

Hyundai says the Performance Parts for the IOniq 5 N will be further developed and available later in 2024.