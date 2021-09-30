Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV – production take on the Hyundai Prophecy – spied on video

We have a video of the new Hyundai Ioniq 6, a production take on the Hyundai Prophecy Concept, testing on road in Germany.

Hyundai made big strides towards a truly practical electric car with the Kona EV, which arrived three years ago, but that will soon bite the dust as Hyundai moves its EVs to the new E-GMP platform, a platform designed specifically for EVs rather than an adapted ICE platform.

First out of the gate for this new generation of Hyundai EVs is the Ioniq 5, an EV that offers very appealing retro looks, decent power and good range.

The follow-up to the Ioniq 5 will be, rather unsurprisingly, the Ioniq 6, a saloon EV based on the very impressive Hyundai Prophecy Concept.

We know that the Ioniq 6 will now arrive a few months later than planned – probably spring 2022 – as Hyundai do last-minute tweaks to bumpers and battery options, presumably to make it look more like the very good-looking Prophecy than just a boring saloon, and add more range.

Now we have a spy video of the Ioniq 6 testing on roads in Germany, and although its silent in progress it does seem to be from a much more conservative design school than the Prophecy, although that could be down to the camouflage, particularly at the back where Hyundai appears to have covered it with a Quasimodo hump.

When the Ioniq 6 does arrive next year, expect it to come with a 77.4kWh battery, 800v architecture for rapid charging, and a choice of power from 226bhp to 314bhp, with 4WD twin motors on the more powerful versions. There is also a possibility Hyundai will deliver an Ioniq 6 N with the power of the Kia EV6 GT.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Spy Video