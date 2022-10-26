Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition gets AWD and costs £54,995

Hyundai’s latest EV – the Ioniq 6 – will go on sale next month as the Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition with 320bhp AWD powertrain and prices from £54,995.

Hyundai’s new Ioniq 6 was revealed back in the summer as the Prophecy Concept morphed into a very similar production model. And now it’s about to go on sale.

Although the full Ioniq 6 range will include RWD versions and a smaller 53kWh battery option, first out of the gate is the Ioniq 6 First Edition which comes with the bigger 77.4kWh battery and an electric motor on each end delivering a total of 320bhp, enough for 0-62mph in 5.1 seconds and range of up to 320 miles.

For this First Edition model, Hyundai has added matte black 20″ alloys, gloss black mouldings on the front, side and rear and gloss black mirror caps and a choice of four paint jobs – Biophilic Blue Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne Grey Metallic and Gravity Gold Matte.

Inside there are exclusive First Edition options including an all-black interior and leather combination seats with Grey Tartan inserts as well s ‘Econyl’ mats with Grey Tartan highlights.

Hyundai UK’s MD Ashley Andrew said:

IONIQ 6 has already received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers and media alike with its combination of streamliner styling and long-distance EV performance. The IONIQ 6 First Edition presents customers with not only a unique specification but also an opportunity to secure one of the very first vehicles to reach the UK.

The Ioniq 6 First Edition will officially go on sale on 9 November after a launch event when reservations will open. If you want to play, you can register here.