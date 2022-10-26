Cars UK

Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition gets AWD and costs £54,995

Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition

Hyundai’s latest EV – the Ioniq 6 – will go on sale next month as the Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition with 320bhp AWD powertrain and prices from £54,995.

Hyundai’s new Ioniq 6 was revealed back in the summer as the Prophecy Concept morphed into a very similar production model. And now it’s about to go on sale.

Although the full Ioniq 6 range will include RWD versions and a smaller 53kWh battery option, first out of the gate is the Ioniq 6 First Edition which comes with the bigger 77.4kWh battery and an electric motor on each end delivering a total of 320bhp, enough for 0-62mph in 5.1 seconds and range of up to 320 miles.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition InteriorFor this First Edition model, Hyundai has added matte black 20″ alloys, gloss black mouldings on the front, side and rear and gloss black mirror caps and a choice of four paint jobs – Biophilic Blue Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne Grey Metallic and Gravity Gold Matte.

Inside there are exclusive First Edition options including an all-black interior and leather combination seats with Grey Tartan inserts as well s ‘Econyl’ mats with Grey Tartan highlights.

Hyundai UK’s MD Ashley Andrew said:

IONIQ 6 has already received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers and media alike with its combination of streamliner styling and long-distance EV performance. The IONIQ 6 First Edition presents customers with not only a unique specification but also an opportunity to secure one of the very first vehicles to reach the UK.

The Ioniq 6 First Edition will officially go on sale on 9 November after a launch event when reservations will open. If you want to play, you can register here.

