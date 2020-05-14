Hyundai Ioniq is the UK’s ‘Highest Rated Car’ in new survey

The Hyundai Ioniq – Hyundai’s family car with Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and Electric options – is the UK’s Highest Rated car according to a new survey.

Hyundai’s ‘Car du jour’ is the Kona Electric, bringing with it, perhaps for the first time, an appealing compact family SUV with a truly usable electric powertrain delivering enough range on a single charge to last most families for a couple of weeks, and a price that’s not too punitive.

But before the Kona arrived to show other car makers just what could be done with an EV to make it a practical proposition for many, Hyundai had the Ioniq, and not only did the Ioniq come as an EV it also offered a choice of hybrid and plug-in hybrid options for those not quite brave enough to make the jump to a full EV.

When we tested the original Ioniq hybrid we found it a quite appealing proposition, since when its abilities and spec have been much improved with extensive updates in 2019.

But the appeal of the Ioniq, whatever powertrain you opt for, is that it’s unchallenging and competent, not a car to tease the senses but one which will do all you want a normal family car to do, and do it without fuss or fanfare.

That is reflected by the results of a new survey by Honest John, when they asked 10,000 real car owners to rate their cars on their comfort, technology and ease of use. And the Hyundai Ioniq was the standout winner, scoring a satisfaction rating of 93.7 per cent.

Honest John’s Dan Powell said: